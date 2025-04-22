GEORGE TOWN: Consumers in Penang affected by the scheduled water supply disruption starting this Friday are advised to store enough water for 24, 48, or 60 hours of use.

Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said 40 percent or 136,683 of the 341,708 consumer accounts in Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Timur Laut District are expected to face a 24-hour supply disruption.

“The disruption is expected to last 48 hours for 163,502 consumer accounts in Seberang Perai Selatan, except for Kampung Sungai Baong, Kampung Wellesley, Taman Seruling Emas, Taman Widuri, Sungai Duri, and the Seberang Perai Prison Quarters Complex.

“A total of 41,523 users in all areas of the Barat Daya District, except for southern Balik Pulau neighbourhoods, Gertak Sanggul, Kampung Terang, Pulau Betong, and Sungai Ara, are expected to experience a 60-hour disruption until 10 pm on Sunday,” he said.

PBAPP will deploy 80 water tankers and place 182 static tanks at strategic locations statewide as part of its relief plan during the disruption, he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said 341,708 consumer accounts in five districts in Penang will be affected by the scheduled water supply disruption from April 25 to 28.

This is due to the implementation of 23 projects costing RM25 million in total, aimed at improving supply services for around 465,000 consumers in areas served by the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant.

Meanwhile, Pathmanathan said structural works for all these projects are scheduled to be completed by 4 pm on Saturday, with restoration to start after final testing and commissioning, and once the treatment plant resumes operations.

“Water supply will be restored in phases, as delivery times from the Sungai Dua treatment plant will differ by location.

“In general, consumers located upstream and closer to Sungai Dua will receive water earlier than downstream consumers,” he explained.