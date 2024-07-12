KUALA LUMPUR: Barisan Nasional (BN) needs to devise progressive policies that build the country’s future covering issues such as climate change, green technology, renewable energy and the digital economy, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said these progressive policies will be BN’s priority because the issues in question are the priorities of the new generation.

“The people want to see us come up with progressive policies that build the country’s future, not just relying on past success,“ he said when delivering the keynote speech at the BN’s 50th Golden Jubilee Celebration at the World Trade Centre here today.

Ahmad Zahid said that in adapting to change, BN can no longer be in defensive mode and the shift must be done by leveraging technology, data and social media which are increasingly dominating the political thought patterns of the people.

“In fact, our work today must be strengthened with analytical data and a powerful digital strategy,“ he said.

In addition to implementing elements of Adaptation to Change, he said BN can also implement other elements namely ‘Release Party Ego’, Broadening Inclusivity, New Political Norms and Managing Priorities.

On the element of ‘Broadening Inclusivity’, he said BN cannot be exclusive to certain groups but instead needs to widen the net and attract support outside the usual framework.

“We cannot be too comfortable depending on the support of traditional groups and die-hard voters - which are no longer enough to ensure our victory.

“If young people are inclined towards e-sports, we must enter their circle. For those who are less interested in conventional career paths, we need to strengthen the education and technical and vocational training (TVET) agenda to meet the needs of this large group,“ he said.

He said the political landscape in Malaysia has changed and people are now more attracted to needs-based politics than race-based.

Therefore, BN needs to explore new norms in politics - turning to issues close to the people’s hearts such as the cost of living, education and health.

Among the examples of BN’s efforts that have proven to get the attention of the people during the term of administration are to strengthen education through the TVET initiative; opening up more opportunities for entrepreneurs; raising the dignity of the ‘huffaz’; as well as accommodating gig workers who need social protection.

“This is what the people want — they want concrete solutions to the challenges of daily life — and they want more efforts like this,“ he said.