Perak Sultan’s office denies fake royal wedding claims in viral TikTok video

IPOH: The Office of the Sultan of Perak has denied claims of an upcoming royal wedding after a misleading TikTok video went viral. A police report was filed on July 31 to address the false information.

Comptroller of the Perak Royal Household Meor Hezbullah Meor Abd Malik confirmed that no royal wedding or live broadcast is scheduled for August 7. He stated, “The Office of His Royal Highness neither recognises nor is connected to the TikTok account owner and has not appointed anyone as an official spokesperson for palace events, including royal weddings.”

The viral 58-second video, posted by a user named ‘The King,’ falsely claimed a royal wedding would take place at Istana Iskandariah in Kuala Kangsar from August 7 to 17. It also alleged a live broadcast of the solemnisation ceremony on a local TV station.

Meor Hezbullah warned that the false content could mislead the public. The palace has urged social media users to verify information before sharing. - Bernama