Malaysian content creators face backlash for homeless prank

THREE Malaysian content creators are facing severe backlash after posting a video showing them giving leftover chicken bones to a homeless man in what they claimed was an “act of kindness.”

The collaborative Instagram post by users @aluk_777, @olympiccc_555, and @kaijie_666 documented their visit to a Kentucky Fried Chicken outlet where they consumed their meals before deciding to “donate” their leftover bones.

In the video, the trio justified their actions by stating they didn’t want to waste food, proceeding to pack the chicken bones with pre-packed KFC rice before approaching a sleeping homeless individual on a walkway.

The footage shows the homeless man initially appearing grateful upon receiving what he believed was a meal, only to discover the contents were merely food scraps.

Despite the humiliating situation, the man accepted the leftovers and thanked the creators.

The video has generated widespread condemnation across social media platforms, with many netizens expressing disgust at the creators’ insensitive treatment of a vulnerable individual.

One Instagram user, @jobroseph, addressed the creators directly: “Some people are not as lucky as you to have a home, good food, friends to spend time with, and a family to go back to. All of you are really bright kids and I really hope this doesn’t happen again.”

Another commenter, k_vinwang, expressed shame over the incident: “This society doesn’t need your behaviour, please learn to respect people first. Please don’t do this, as a Malaysian I feel ashamed and sad for you. All you bring me is anger and sadness. Please take down this video.”

While many others have called for action against the trio, tagging the police, MCMC and KFC in an effort to censure them.

The incident has reignited discussions about social media responsibility and the ethics of content creation, particularly when involving vulnerable communities.