KUALA LUMPUR: The Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council today extended its condolences to the family of former MIC president Datuk Seri G. Palanivel, who died this morning aged 76.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir described Palanivel’s death as a significant loss to the nation, especially to MIC and the BN coalition.

“He was a respected and principled leader who contributed greatly to national unity and the wellbeing of Malaysians from all backgrounds,” Zambry said in a Facebook post.

On behalf of the council, Zambry extended sympathies to Palanivel’s family, wishing them strength and comfort during this time of grief.

Deputy Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Seri R Ramanan also paid tribute, calling Palanivel “a respected voice for the Indian community”.

“As the Hulu Selangor MP and after that Cameron Highlands, he championed issues such as education, economic opportunities and community development.

“His contributions to the development of the Indian community and inclusive government policies, including efforts to bolster national unity, are profound and will be remembered,” said Ramanan, who is also PKR vice-president.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad paid tribute to Palanivel’s legacy, noting that his leadership transcended political and racial boundaries.

“The late Palanivel’s commitment to expanding educational access through MIED and the establishment of AIMST University stands as a lasting legacy that continues to benefit young generations.

“His calm, principled and unifying leadership will be fondly remembered across political and racial lines,” said Dzulkefly, who is Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) vice-president, while extending condolences to Palanivel’s family.

Palanivel, aged 76, served as the Minister of Natural Resources and Environment from 2013 to 2015 and played a pivotal role in strengthening MIC’s position within the BN coalition, while advocating for policies that addressed the interests of all communities in Malaysia.