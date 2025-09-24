Body of man believed drowned found in Sungai Perak near Teluk Intan

TELUK INTAN: The body of a man believed to have drowned was discovered floating in Sungai Perak near a sand dredging ship approximately 800 metres from where he was reported to have fallen.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah stated that the department received information about the victim from a fisherman at 9.18 pm.

“The victim is believed to have drowned after falling into the river while working on installing tyres on the side of a ship under repair yesterday,” he said in a statement.

Shazlean confirmed that the victim, identified as 24-year-old Neoh Jun Jie who worked as a tyre fitter, was brought to a safe location at 9.58 pm and handed over to the police.

The operation was fully concluded at 10.40 pm after the body was found about 10 metres from the riverbank.

The fire department had initially received a call about the victim falling into the river at 4.20 pm yesterday, prompting an immediate search and rescue operation launch at 4.41 pm.

According to Shazlean, the search and rescue operation was postponed at 7.15 pm yesterday before resuming at 8 am this morning.

He detailed that the steps taken included the Water Rescue Unit performing a dive, applying the LAST concept, and conducting a surface search. – Bernama