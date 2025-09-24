Super Typhoon Ragasa prompts safety alert for Malaysians in Hong Kong, Macao

KUALA LUMPUR: The Consulate General of Malaysia in Hong Kong and Macao has issued a safety alert for all Malaysian citizens currently in both regions due to Super Typhoon Ragasa.

Authorities activated the highest Tropical Cyclone Signal No. 10 at 2.40 am local time on Saturday.

An Amber Rainstorm Warning Signal Special Announcement followed just five minutes later at 2.45 am local time.

The consulate stated these severe weather warnings would likely remain active for an extended period.

Malaysians must find secure indoor shelter immediately during T8 or higher tropical cyclone signals.

Citizens should also stock sufficient food and essential supplies while avoiding coastal areas entirely.

The consulate further recommended contacting airlines directly for real-time flight schedule updates.

Anyone requiring urgent medical assistance should call the emergency services hotline at 999.

Affected individuals must also notify the consulate via email at mwhongkong@kln.gov.my.

The diplomatic mission can also be reached through WhatsApp at +852-6900-6390 for emergency support.

All Malaysians must follow official safety guidelines from local authorities during this crisis.

Regular updates should be obtained from the Hong Kong Observatory website at https://www.hko.gov.hk/en/index.html.

The Macao Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau website at https://www.smg.gov.mo/en provides additional critical information.

This advisory was published on the consulate’s official Facebook page to ensure maximum public awareness. – Bernama