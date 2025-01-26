Body of missing Orang Asli man recovered in Tasik Bera

KUANTAN: An Orang Asli man who went missing after falling from a boat at Tasik Bera yesterday has been found drowned.

Bera district police chief, Supt Zulkiflee Nazir, said the body of Sabri Juaram, 49, was recovered at 10.05 am by the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) from the Pahang Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM)

“The victim was located near the spot where he reportedly fell, about three kilometres from the Kampung Putat jetty. His body has been sent to Bera Hospital,” Zulkiflee said in a statement today.

A search and rescue operation, launched immediately after the incident, involved the police, JBPM, the Civil Defence Force (APM), and local villagers. The operation concluded at 12.30 pm today.

Sabri, a rubber tapper, was crossing the lake from Kampung Putat to the Kampung Benal jetty at Pos Iskandar with his wife and daughter when the accident occurred.

He reportedly fell overboard during the journey.