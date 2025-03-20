Body of second drowning victim recovered in Mukah

MUKAH: A young girl who was swept away by strong currents while bathing with her older brother in Sungai Batang Mukah, near Jalan Kampung Bedanga, on Tuesday was found drowned today.

The body of Susie Kiu, seven, was discovered by villagers at Pantai Kala Dana, about 6.4 km from the incident site, at 9.25 am.

According to the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s Operations Centre, her body was then taken to Mukah Hospital for further action.

Her brother, Dexper Kiu Kuang Wei, 10, was also swept away and his body was recovered by police involved in the search and rescue operation at 4.40 pm yesterday, about two kilometres from the spot where he disappeared.

The incident occurred at about 3.50 pm when the siblings were reportedly bathing in the river not far from the Mukah Yellow Bridge.

Their mother attempted to save them, but her efforts were unsuccessful as they were quickly swept away by the strong currents.