Boeing purchase above board - Finance Minister’s pol sec

PADANG RENGAS: Malaysia Aviation Group’s (MAG) recent purchase of Boeing aircraft was carried out in accordance with established procedures and terms, said the Finance Minister’s political secretary, Muhammad Kamil Abdul Munim.

He dismissed opposition claims that the aircraft purchase involved vested interests.

Muhammad Kamil said the opposition should not question the purchase, as it followed the established approach practised by previous administrations.

“The process of purchasing aircraft takes time and must be coordinated according to pricing and other factors. It was only recently that all parties agreed to it.

“In any case, our policy and approach have always been to use Boeing aircraft. So, what’s the issue? There is no question of any vested interest in this purchase, including to solicit a meeting (for the Prime Minister) with the United States President,” he said when met at the Iftar Perdana and the presentation of MADANI Aidilfitri contributions at Al-Hadhari Mosque here yesterday.

He was responding to Gerakan president Datuk Dominic Lau’s allegation that the purchase of 30 of the US-made aircraft was possibly in exchange for setting up a meeting between Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and President Donald Trump.

On March 22, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz clarified that the aircraft purchase was an investment to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a key player in the global aviation industry.

Tengku Zafrul stressed that the move also supported the operations of Boeing Composites Malaysia, which manufactures Boeing aircraft structures in Malaysia and currently employs around 1,000 local workers.