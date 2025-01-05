KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has pledged that all issues concerning the welfare and rights of gig workers will be promptly addressed through the introduction of a new legislative framework.

He said the Gig Workers Bill will be tabled during the upcoming session of the Dewan Rakyat.

The Prime Minister stressed that there are still several shortcomings that need to be rectified, particularly in terms of ensuring adequate protection for those in the gig economy.

“Insya-Allah, the challenges faced by gig workers will be addressed through the Gig Workers Bill, which will be tabled at the next Parliament session,” he said in his address at the 2025 Labour Day celebration held at Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil today.

Also present were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong, Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and other Cabinet ministers.

Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and secretaries-general of ministries, as well as heads of agencies including Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, were in attendance.

Earlier, Sim revealed that the bill was finally completed following a series of engagement sessions involving over 3,000 gig workers across the country.

In his opening speech, Sim urged all parties to support the government’s efforts in passing the bill.

“I call on everyone to not stand in the way of the government’s mission to safeguard the welfare of gig workers. Support the Gig Workers Bill so we can better protect their rights,” he said.

Sim also announced that the Ministry of Human Resources (KESUMA) will set up One-Stop Worker Service Centre aimed at streamlining access to services related to labor issues.

He said the initiative will consolidate multiple government departments and agencies under one roof for greater efficiency, with the pilot project to involve the opening of three centres located in Penang, the Klang Valley, and Johor Bahru.

This year’s Labour Day celebration, themed Pekerja Kesuma Bangsa drew over 10,000 participants from various sectors, including both public and private agencies.