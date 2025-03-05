Boiler blast at palm oil mill injures four workers

SHAH ALAM: Four workers suffered burns when a steam boiler machine at a palm oil factory in Bestari Jaya, Kuala Selangor, exploded today.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar said they received a call about the incident at 8.55 am and dispatched personnel from the Bestari Jaya fire and rescue station.

“Four men were injured in the incident — one local, one Bangladeshi and two Nepalese nationals aged between 27 and 38.

“The fire caused by the explosion was extinguished before firefighters arrived at the scene,” he said in a statement.

Ahmad Mukhlis said the factory workers had been heating water in the machine as part of the factory’s operations when the explosion occurred.

He added that all the victims were taken to Tanjong Karang Hospital using private vehicles for further treatment, with one of them currently being treated in the red zone.