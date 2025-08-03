Bold rail initiative to reduce road congestion

PETALING JAYA: Transport Minister Anthony Loke has reaffirmed the government’s pledge to shift the country’s freight and passenger movement from road to rail – a strategic move under the Road to Rail initiative outlined in the 13MP.

In a video shared on his official Facebook page, Loke said the government is prioritising the development of rail infrastructure to reduce heavy reliance on lorries for cargo transport, particularly between industrial zones and ports.

“When cargo volumes increase, lorry traffic also increases on the road, causing congestion and raising the risk of accidents. The solution is to transport cargo via train directly from factories to ports.”

Loke said the government will invest in both new railway lines and rolling stock, with over 200 new train sets to be procured under the 13MP, as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“The new trains will enhance services for both commuters and cargo operators.”

Among the reforms is a new leasing model for acquiring trains – a mechanism designed to speed up procurement without requiring full upfront payment.

“The model includes long-term maintenance in the package, which helps address long-standing issues involving spare parts and servicing delays. “In the past, when components failed, we had trouble replacing them. We’d end up cannibalising parts from other trains. With leasing, maintenance is assured.”

Loke also outlined plans to strengthen the domestic rail manufacturing industry. The existing train assembly plant in Batu Gajah, Perak, will be developed into a national rail production hub.

He said this would open up new opportunities for local industry players and generate high-skilled employment.

“Just like expanding a food stall into a restaurant, this is how we plan to grow the country’s transport capacity and economic competitiveness.”

Loke also assured that existing public transport support programmes – including the My50 unlimited travel pass, free stage bus services and flight subsidies for students travelling between Peninsular Malaysia and East Malaysia – will continue.