JPJ issues 1,489 summonses in VEP enforcement operation

JOHOR BAHRU: The Road Transport Department (JPJ) issued 1,489 summonses totalling RM445,800 during a Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) enforcement operation at the Malaysia-Singapore border from July 1 to August 2.

JPJ senior director of Enforcement Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said 14,379 Singapore-registered vehicles were inspected near the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) as well as in Johor Bahru city.

“Of the 1,489 owners or drivers summoned, most failed to install and activate the VEP RFID tag. Many believed enforcement had not yet begun,“ he said.

One individual initially refused to cooperate but later complied when officers threatened to seize the vehicle.

Muhammad Kifli noted that nearly 90% of Singapore-registered private vehicles now have the VEP RFID tag. As of July 31, 277,930 tags have been issued to Singaporean owners.

Foreign vehicles without a valid VEP risk a RM300 fine under Section 66H(7) of the Road Transport Act 1987. - Bernama