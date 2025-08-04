6 areas including Baling under Level 1 hot weather alert

PETALING JAYA: The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) announced that six areas across Peninsular Malaysia, Sabah and Sarawak are under Level 1 (caution) status regarding the latest hot weather conditions.

Based on updates as of 6am today, three areas in Peninsular Malaysia are under Level 1 (caution) status - Baling (Kedah), Selama (Perak) and Temerloh (Pahang).

“There are two areas in Sabah under Level 1 (caution) status - Pitas and Tenom.

“Furthermore, one area in Sarawak is under Level 1 (caution) status - Limbang,“ according to MetMalaysia’s Facebook post today.

Level 1 (caution) status means maximum daily temperatures of 35 to 37 degrees Celsius for at least three consecutive days.

For the latest information on daily hot weather status, please refer to https://www.met.gov.my/iklim/status-cuaca-panas/

