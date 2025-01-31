Bone fragments found at Pantai Batu Buruk confirmed as non-human

KUALA TERENGGANU: All 34 bone fragments discovered at Pantai Batu Buruk 2 last night have been confirmed as non-human remains.

Kuala Terengganu police chief, ACP Azli Mohd Noor, said forensic experts from the Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital (HSNZ) pathology unit determined this after conducting examinations and autopsies.

The procedures, which began at 9 am today, lasted two hours.

“The bones do not match human skeletal structure in terms of shape, thickness, and length. They are believed to belong to an animal, possibly a horse,“ he said in a statement today.

Azli added that DNA samples from the bones will be sent to the Chemistry Department in Terengganu for further analysis to determine their exact origin.

Yesterday, residents in Kuala Terengganu were shocked by the discovery of the fragments in a bushy area behind an abandoned government quarters at Pantai Batu Buruk 2.