Boy, 10, found drowned in hotel pool

CHUKAI: A ten-year-old boy was found drowned in a pool of a hotel in Kemaman district yesterday afternoon.

Kemaman district acting police chief DSP Wan Muhamad Wan Ja’far said the boy was found at the bottom of the pool unconscious by his father, 47, adding that the family had come from Pahang to Terengganu at 3.30 pm yesterday for a holiday.

“At 5.30 pm the victim and several of his family members went to to pool. The father realised that his son had disappeared during that time.

“After looking for him, the boy was discovered at the bottom of the pool and rushed to Kemaman Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

The boy was confirmed dead by medical officers at 8.20 pm, Wan Muhamad said, and the case is being investigated as a sudden death.

He also advised the public, especially parents, to be more aware of their children’s safety while at the pool to avoid untoward incidents.