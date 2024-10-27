Boy, 4, in stable condition after falling from 12th floor

GEORGE TOWN: A four-year-old boy who fell from the 12th floor of a condominium unit in Lebuh Tunku Kudin, Gelugor here yesterday is reported to be in a stable condition.

Northeast District acting police chief Supt Lee Swee Sake said the boy is being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a private hospital here.

“According to the boy’s family, he is in stable condition and placed in the ICU for observation for 48 hours,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said investigations are still ongoing, including recording the statement of the parents and witnesses to the incident, with the case being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2011.

In the incident, which occurred at about 9.20 pm yesterday, the boy was reported to have suffered serious injuries after falling out of the master bedroom window on the 12th floor of the condominium and landing on the concrete ledge on the seventh floor.

Police investigations found that the victim was found by his 63-year-old grandmother on the seventh floor, adding that she was in the bathroom when the incident occurred.