Boy drowns after wild cattle chase in Kelantan river incident

KOTA BHARU: A seven-year-old boy drowned after reportedly being chased by wild cattle into Sungai Kaabah in Kampung Kelaweh, Machang.

The incident occurred this afternoon, with authorities receiving an emergency call at 4.22 pm.

Machang Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander, Senior Fire Officer II Muhamad Osman, confirmed the search and recovery efforts.

“The team searched the area mentioned. The victim was found at 5.07 pm, about 0.5 metres from the reported location, and was pronounced dead by Ministry of Health personnel,” he said.

The victim’s body has been handed over to the police for further investigation.

Initial reports suggest the boy was playing with three friends before the cattle chased them.

While the friends escaped by clinging to riverside bushes, the victim fell into the water.

The river where the tragedy occurred is located approximately 500 metres from the boy’s home. - Bernama