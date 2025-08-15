Perlis Connect 2025 promotes safe internet use and cyber awareness

PADANG BESAR: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is set to host the inaugural Perlis Connect programme tomorrow at Padang Besar Street.

The event aims to educate the public on safe internet practices while addressing cyber threats like scams and cyberbullying.

Mastura Hassan, Head of Commercial Department at Bernama, confirmed the one-day programme will run from 9 am to 7 pm.

She noted that the event will include exhibition booths managed by multiple agencies.

Visitors can enjoy a 50 per cent discount on Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) summonses during the event.

An estimated 2,000 attendees are expected to participate in the programme.

Seventeen interactive booths will be set up by Perlis NADI entrepreneurs and government bodies.

Mastura shared these details after inspecting preparations alongside Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, will officiate the event in the afternoon.

State government bodies, universities, NADI entrepreneurs, and local authorities are supporting the initiative.

Mastura hopes the programme will boost awareness of digital safety and opportunities among locals.

She also encourages NADI entrepreneurs and students to engage in digital transformation efforts. - Bernama