BPI stock sufficient to meet country’s needs - BERNAS

KUALA LUMPUR: Padiberas Nasional Berhad (BERNAS) has assured that the supply and pricing of imported white rice (BPI) in Malaysia remains stable, with sufficient stocks to meet the country’s needs despite recent discussions surrounding potential imports from Pakistan.

The company emphasised that BPI prices in Malaysia remain competitive and aligned with global market trends.

“Currently, Malaysia is not experiencing a rice supply crisis. The stock of BPI remains sufficient to meet the country’s needs as BERNAS has continued to ensure the uninterrupted availability and supply of imported white rice,” it said in a statement, here today.

In response to recent media reports on the proposal to import rice from Pakistan, BERNAS clarified that Pakistan, alongside Thailand, Vietnam and India has long been a key supplier of BPI.

ALSO READ: Rice shortage due to floods to be addressed with imported rice price reduction - Mohamad

However, the company confirmed that no discussions have been held with the National Action Council on Cost of Living (NACCOL) Task Force (Food Cluster) chairman Datuk Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz Syed Abdul Fasal regarding the import proposal.

BERNAS also called for media statements related to rice imports to be factually supported and based on discussions with relevant parties, including BERNAS, to prevent confusion and maintain market stability.

On Jan 1, Syed Abu Hussin Hafiz was quoted stating that the government is considering importing white rice from Pakistan to address ongoing issues with supply and pricing, adding that the proposal which was submitted to BERNAS has received the approval of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim but has yet to be finalised.