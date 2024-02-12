PASIR MAS: The shortage of rice supply after the padi farming industry was affected by floods will addressed by reducing the price of imported white rice, effective Sunday (December 1).

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said that the shortage was inevitable as padi farming has been the most severely affected sector by the floods, followed by vegetable farming, livestock and fish farming.

“So, we may make up for this shortage with imported rice, which has fallen in price and is currently at a good price in the international market.

“The import price could rise to RM3,200 and RM3,300 (per tonne), it is now RM2,800,” he told reporters after visiting and being briefed on the flood situation at the Kemubu Agricultural Development Authority (KADA) in Pasir Mas here on Sunday.

He also assured that the price reduction would not affect farmers because local rice productivity is still around 56 per cent of the market while the government is targeting 61 per cent.

Mohamad said that when Kelantan faced long droughts during the two-time padi planting seasons previously, the rice supply in Malaysia decreased by four per cent and the flood this time would make it worse.

As such, he said that agricultural losses in Kelantan stood at RM16 million, so far, but the amount is expected to increase after the final assessment is made later.

He said that 4,800 hectares of agricultural land in Kelantan had been affected by floods this year.

“As such, my ministry, through KADA and other agencies, will gather accurate information regarding this matter to enable aid to be channelled to farmers, especially padi farmers.

“Our initial plan for padi farmers who have their own schemes, we will compensate them based on rates ranging from RM1,000 to RM1,800 per hectare, depending on the age of the crops,” he said.

Mohamad said the form of assistance was at the existing rate but, if possible to increase the allocation, we will try to help those affected.

The media had reported Padiberas Nasional Bhd (Bernas) agreed to reduce the warehouse gate price of imported white rice in Peninsular Malaysia from RM3,000 per tonne to RM2,800 per tonne, effective Sunday.