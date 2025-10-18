Brickfields Little India bustling with Deepavali shoppers ahead of festival

KUALA LUMPUR: Little India in Brickfields remains the primary destination for Deepavali shoppers due to its extensive range of festive goods.

A Bernama survey this evening revealed continuous visitor traffic at various shops preparing for the October 20 celebration.

Shoppers carried numerous bags filled with essential festival items including new clothing, accessories, home decorations, and fresh produce.

Henna and hair salons also experienced high customer volumes throughout the day.

A 40-year-old nurse named Henna described her annual tradition of purchasing family festival clothing at Brickfields due to the excellent selection.

She purchased two pairs of festive clothes for her children at reasonable prices with some shops offering discounts.

Local shoppers are joined by tourists and foreign nationals attracted by the attractive shopping deals available.

Shilpa, a 40-year-old who has lived in Malaysia for two years, cited product quality as her main reason for shopping in Little India.

She praised the extensive product selection compared to other countries she has lived in.

Accompanied by her family, she purchased prayer items, fresh produce, and home decorations for Deepavali celebrations.

The central India native explained her last-minute shopping coincided with Dhanteras, considered an auspicious day for new purchases.

She emphasized the cultural importance of shopping on Dhanteras despite having purchased items earlier.

Despite large crowds, she reported a smooth shopping experience throughout her visit.

Transport and logistics company owner Nirmal Singh, 63, visited with his children and grandchildren specifically to buy bangles.

This marked his first shopping experience at Little India in Brickfields.

He cited the wide product variety and attractive offers as key factors drawing his family to shop for festive essentials there. – Bernama