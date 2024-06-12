PETALING JAYA: A bright student tragically passed away due to a stroke one day before the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) examinations.

According to China Press, the 17-year-old girl from Yong Peng, Johor, suffered from a brain haemorrhage which led to her untimely demise on Thursday (December 5) at 9.40am.

Johor Health and Environment Committee chairman and Yong Peng assemblyman Ling Tian Soon confirmed that the student complained of having a headache at home and collapsed soon after on Monday (December 2).

She was rushed to a clinic in the area for treatment before being transferred immediately to the Batu Pahat General Hospital for further care.

During the hospitalisation period, the teenage girl remained in a comatose state but her condition subsequently worsened over the past two days before passing away.

Another article by China Press stated that the victim’s father saw the victim writhing in pain on her bed last Monday – reportedly in so much pain that she could not speak.

Her parents initially thought the young student was under a lot of stress considering that she was diligently preparing for her SPM exams.

However, much to the parents’ horror, the doctor revealed that she suffered from internal bleeding in her brain.

The father said the doctor asked he and his wife if their daughter had “fallen” recently, but both of them did not notice anything “unusual”, as quoted.

Not only that, one of the victim’s teachers who offered their condolences said they noticed that her complexion “looked off”, as quoted.

The victim’s father tearfully described his daughter as being a well-behaved child who always scored good grades in her exams.

She had achieved a high score of 10As and 1B in the SPM trial examinations just last week.

Her mother, on the other hand, pointed out that she and her husband have never pressured the young girl to achieve good grades but stated that she has always taken an initiative to study ever since she was a child.