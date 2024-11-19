Penang girl falls to death from school building

GEORGE TOWN: A Form Two student died after allegedly falling from a secondary school building here yesterday evening.

Timur Laut district police chief Abdul Rozak Muhammad said his team received a report at 5.57 pm from a medical officer at the Penang Hospital (HPP) informing them about the death of a 14-year-old female student who fell from a school building.

“Police investigations at the scene of the incident and an examination of the deceased’s body found no elements of foul play in this case,“ he said in a statement last night.

The case has been classified as sudden death and a sudden death report was opened to allow further investigations into the case.

In the meantime, Abdul Rozak advised the public not to make any speculation about the case that could jeopardise the investigation and not to spread images or videos related to the scene out of respect for the deceased’s family.