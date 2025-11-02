Bringing healthcare awareness to Penang folk

SEBERANG PERAI: A wellness hub, a one-stop health centre, was launched in North Seberang Perai with allocations approved by the health education department of the Health Ministry.

The hub, costing RM1 million, took seven months to build from April to October 2024.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad officiated at the hub, which is the first of its kind in Malaysia to use a prefabricated container concept.

“Up until now, there were 33 wellness hubs nationwide, offering comprehensive healthcare, including Zoomers Wellness on Wheels for public outreach,” he said at the opening ceremony on Saturday in Machang.

“Under the 13th Malaysia Plan, I will ensure that more facilities like this can be established in other districts in Penang.”

Dzulkefly highlighted the urgent need to transition from treating illnesses to a healthcare system which prioritises prevention, health promotion and early intervention.

He added that a whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach is needed, in which every sector plays a role in ensuring the overall and integrated health and well-being of the community.

“In line with the national health reform agenda, Wellness Hub supports the transition from the “sick care” to the “health care” concept that is more comprehensive.

“Our approach must be based on ‘prevention, promotion and prediction’, or ‘preventive, promotive and predictive’ to ensure that every Malaysian is more aware and proactive in taking care of their health,” he said.

He added that preventive health measures could reduce the burden on hospitals and clinics in the long run, and help to curb the rising rate of non-communicable diseases (NCD) such as diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

Dzulkefly also said Penang is among states with a high NCD rate, surpassing the national average in several key health indicators.

Citing the National Health and Morbidity Survey 2023, he said Penang registered a diabetes rate of 20.5% (vs 15.6% nationally), obesity of 56.5% (vs 54.4%), high cholesterol of 37.4% (vs 33.3%) and hypertension rate of 35.4% (vs 29.2%).

As Malaysia is projected to become an ageing nation by 2030, with 15% of its population aged 60 and above, Dzulkefly stressed that preventive healthcare initiatives must be strengthened to reduce the prevalence of age-related diseases and improve overall quality of life.

Meanwhile, Penang state health director Datuk Dr Fazilah Shaik Allauddin said the North Seberang Perai Wellness Hub offers 13 services, including health risk factor management, weight management, smoking cessation, creative arts therapy and a gymnasium, among others.

The hub is running its Weight Management Programme (IFitEr) Series 1 and 2, which has 120 participants from the community.

IFitEr, or I-Fit-and-Eat-Right, is a structured intervention programme combining diet, exercise and behaviour modification.

Dzulkefly said the programme has been very effective nationwide, with a 60% success rate in helping participants lose weight and maintain healthier lifestyles.

Other activities at the hub include programmes for children and teenagers, such as the Resilience Programme, held under the “Wellness Hub Fun Week”.

These feature basic exercise sessions, indoor fun games, healthy challenges and X-Break exercise demonstrations.

Fazilah added that the health services provided at the hub could foster a sense of ownership among the community.