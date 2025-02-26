British climber dies during Mount Kinabalu descent

PETALING JAYA: A British man died after he was found unconscious while descending Mount Kinabalu on Tuesday (Feb 25) morning.

According to Harian Metro, the climber who is in his 70s was reportedly unconscious at KM8.2, beyond the Sayat-Sayat Checkpoint, just a few metres from the summit.

Ranau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief, Assistant Fire Superintendent Ridwan Mohd Taib, said they received an emergency call at 7.17am.

A team of five personnel, including members of the Mountain Search and Rescue Team (MoSAR), mountain guides, and ParkSAR personnel, was dispatched to the scene.

“The MoSAR team, along with ParkSAR and mountain guides, provided initial treatment and carried the victim to Panalaban Hut,” he was quoted as saying.

The victim was then brought down to Timpohon Gate.

Upon arrival at Timpohon Gate at 5.08pm, the victim remained unconscious and was pronounced dead by a medical officer from the Ministry of Health Malaysia (KKM).

“The body was handed over to the police for further action.

The operation concluded at 5.21pm.

