KUALA LUMPUR: Smooth traffic flow has been reported at all major highways nationwide this morning ahead of the Aidiladha celebrations tomorrow.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said although traffic is smooth flowing towards the east coast and southbound from the capital as of 10 am, it is expected to be congested by noon today.

However, he said traffic is heavy on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) heading north from Bidor to Tapah due to an influx of vehicles.

The public can get the latest traffic information via the toll-free PLUSLine at 1-800-88-0000, the X account @plustrafik or the LLM line at 1-800-88-7752 and the X account @llmtrafik.

Meanwhile, Pasir Puteh police chief Supt Zaizul Rizal Zakaria said that traffic at the two entry points along the Pasir Puteh, Kelantan-Terengganu border was smooth flowing as of 9 am.



Meanwhile, in Gua Musang, traffic is slow-moving for about five kilometres along Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Lipis in Kampung Mentara today following an influx of vehicles in conjunction with the Aidiadha celebrations tomorrow.

Gua Musang police chief Supt Sik Choon Foo said the congestion is also due to the road diversion in the area, which requires motorists to slowly drive past Kampung Mentara.

“So far, we are monitoring the traffic flow and the situation is still under control,” he told Bernama.

He added that traffic is also slow-moving at the Lingkaran Tengan Utama (LTU) project construction site at Jalan Persiaran Raya, facing Taman Wangi.

“The traffic flow returns to normal after Persimpangan Bendahara in Bandar Lama heading towards Bandar Utama along Jalan Gua Musang-Kuala Krai,” he said.