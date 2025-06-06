Positioned as a flagship-class device for users who demand both speed and style, the iQOO Neo 10 blends next-gen hardware with advanced software features and a bold design. Whether it’s high-octane gaming, multitasking across dozens of apps, or creating content on the go, this is a device that doesn’t compromise.

PETALING JAYA: iQOO has officially introduced its first Neo-series smartphone to the Malaysian market with the launch of the iQOO Neo 10, a feature-packed device designed to deliver high-end performance, immersive gaming, and industry-leading battery life — all at a compelling price point starting at RM1,999.

Performance-Packed Dual-Chip Architecture

At the heart of the Neo 10 is its dual-chip configuration, powered by:

The Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform – Qualcomm’s first all-big-core architecture, delivering:

- 49% faster CPU performance

- 39% improved energy efficiency

- An impressive AnTuTu score of 2,426,162

The proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q1, which enhances the gaming and multimedia experience through:

- Game Super Resolution

- Ultra-Low Latency Frame Interpolation (up to 144 FPS)

- Visual optimization for platforms like YouTube and Netflix

These chips work in harmony to provide flagship-level responsiveness, minimal latency, and seamless multitasking — ideal for heavy-duty gaming and productivity.

Additionally, the device supports up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM. With Extended RAM enabled, it can keep up to 52 apps running in the background, ensuring smooth transitions even in high-frequency use cases.

7K Cooling System for Sustained Gaming

The iQOO Neo 10 houses iQOO’s largest vapor chamber yet — a 7000 mm² Ultra VC Cooling System that covers all critical heat-generating components. This thermal design maintains consistent performance during extended gaming sessions and processor-heavy tasks.

Key hotspots like the front camera are further cooled by Pyrolytic Graphite Sheets, helping stabilize temperatures during prolonged live streaming or video recording.

7000mAh Battery with 120W Fast Charging

Battery life is another highlight. The Neo 10 comes with an equivalent 7000mAh battery, made possible by the Gen 3 Silicon BlueVolt Battery — optimized for extreme temperature resilience (down to -20°C) and high energy density.

- Charges 0% to 100% in just 36 minutes with 120W FlashCharge

- Features Bypass Charging: power goes directly to the device to reduce battery heat during use, prolonging battery health

These advancements make the Neo 10 one of the most enduring and fastest-charging smartphones in its segment.

1.5K AMOLED Display That’s Easy on the Eyes

Gaming and streaming are taken to the next level with the 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Eyecare Display:

- Peak brightness of 2000 nits

- 4320Hz PWM dimming + Full-Range DC-Like Dimming

- SGS Five-Star Sunlight Readable Certification

The display offers both immersive visuals and reduced eye strain, catering to extended viewing and gaming sessions in varying lighting conditions.