PETALING JAYA: iQOO has officially introduced its first Neo-series smartphone to the Malaysian market with the launch of the iQOO Neo 10, a feature-packed device designed to deliver high-end performance, immersive gaming, and industry-leading battery life — all at a compelling price point starting at RM1,999.
Positioned as a flagship-class device for users who demand both speed and style, the iQOO Neo 10 blends next-gen hardware with advanced software features and a bold design. Whether it’s high-octane gaming, multitasking across dozens of apps, or creating content on the go, this is a device that doesn’t compromise.
Performance-Packed Dual-Chip Architecture
At the heart of the Neo 10 is its dual-chip configuration, powered by:
The Snapdragon® 8s Gen 4 Mobile Platform – Qualcomm’s first all-big-core architecture, delivering:
- 49% faster CPU performance
- 39% improved energy efficiency
- An impressive AnTuTu score of 2,426,162
The proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q1, which enhances the gaming and multimedia experience through:
- Game Super Resolution
- Ultra-Low Latency Frame Interpolation (up to 144 FPS)
- Visual optimization for platforms like YouTube and Netflix
These chips work in harmony to provide flagship-level responsiveness, minimal latency, and seamless multitasking — ideal for heavy-duty gaming and productivity.
Additionally, the device supports up to 16GB LPDDR5X Ultra RAM. With Extended RAM enabled, it can keep up to 52 apps running in the background, ensuring smooth transitions even in high-frequency use cases.
7K Cooling System for Sustained Gaming
The iQOO Neo 10 houses iQOO’s largest vapor chamber yet — a 7000 mm² Ultra VC Cooling System that covers all critical heat-generating components. This thermal design maintains consistent performance during extended gaming sessions and processor-heavy tasks.
Key hotspots like the front camera are further cooled by Pyrolytic Graphite Sheets, helping stabilize temperatures during prolonged live streaming or video recording.
7000mAh Battery with 120W Fast Charging
Battery life is another highlight. The Neo 10 comes with an equivalent 7000mAh battery, made possible by the Gen 3 Silicon BlueVolt Battery — optimized for extreme temperature resilience (down to -20°C) and high energy density.
- Charges 0% to 100% in just 36 minutes with 120W FlashCharge
- Features Bypass Charging: power goes directly to the device to reduce battery heat during use, prolonging battery health
These advancements make the Neo 10 one of the most enduring and fastest-charging smartphones in its segment.
1.5K AMOLED Display That’s Easy on the Eyes
Gaming and streaming are taken to the next level with the 1.5K 144Hz AMOLED Eyecare Display:
- Peak brightness of 2000 nits
- 4320Hz PWM dimming + Full-Range DC-Like Dimming
- SGS Five-Star Sunlight Readable Certification
The display offers both immersive visuals and reduced eye strain, catering to extended viewing and gaming sessions in varying lighting conditions.
Flagship-Grade Camera Capabilities
The 50MP Sony IMX882 camera with OIS anchors the Neo 10’s camera system:
- Features full-pixel autofocus for precise, rapid focusing
- Enhanced by NICE algorithms for improved image depth and color accuracy
- Produces high-quality images in both daytime and low-light environments
Portraits, landscapes, and night photography are all optimized for clarity and richness, supported by iQOO’s AI-driven image processing engine.
Design, Durability & Software Experience
Despite its high-capacity battery and powerful internals, the iQOO Neo 10 maintains a slim profile (8.09 mm thick, 206g weight). Its exterior reflects iQOO’s sci-fi-inspired design aesthetic and is available in:
- Desert Gold
- Astral Black
Engineered for everyday challenges, the device includes:
- Military-grade drop protection
- IP65 dust and water resistance
- Shield Glass and Drop-Resistant Film
Running on Funtouch OS 15, the Neo 10 is optimized for longevity with a 60-month smooth performance guarantee. AI enhancements are embedded throughout — from intelligent editing tools to smart scheduling features — supporting both productivity and lifestyle needs.
Gaming + Social Engagement Campaigns
To celebrate the Neo 10 launch, iQOO Malaysia has rolled out:
- A Campus Esports Tournament for university-level gamers
- The #PowerToWinChallengeMY TikTok campaign, blending creativity, dance, and mobile gaming to showcase the device’s capabilities in a fun, shareable way
These campaigns aim to build community engagement while showcasing the Neo 10’s gaming potential.
Availability & Launch Offers
The iQOO Neo 10 is now available across major e-commerce platforms including:
Shopee
Lazada
vivo Malaysia E-Store
TikTok Shop
First Sale: 5 June – 9 July 2025
Special launch bundles are available on a first-come, first-served basis:
Neo 10 (12+256GB) – RM1,999
1-Year Extended Warranty
180-Day Screen Crack Protection
Free Ugreen Smart Finder, Earphone Case, or Type-C Cable
Total gift value: up to RM1,504
Neo 10 (16+512GB) – RM2,299
All of the above + iQOO Buds 1i
Total gift value: up to RM1,633
Add-On Deals:
iQOO Buds 1i at RM59 (RRP RM129)
iQOO Finger Sleeves at RM9 (RRP RM29)
120W Flash Charger at RM120 (RRP RM169)
These offers are exclusively online and available while stocks last.