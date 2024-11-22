PETALING JAYA: Two brothers were charged separately in court today (November 22) for allegedly setting fire to a public hall owned by the Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) and for illegal explosives possession last week.

JM Jesan, 19, who is unemployed, pleaded not guilty when the charge was read before Sessions judge Norhamizah Shaiffudin at the Teluk Intan Sessions Court.

According to New Straits Times, he is accused of causing mischief using fireworks, leading to damage at the Dewan Arena Square, a public hall owned by MPTI, near Jalan Raja, at 11.29pm on November 11.

If found guilty, he faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison and a fine under Section 436 of the Penal Code.

Prosecutor Inspector Nur Aina Liyana Mohd Talal proposed a bail amount of RM10,000.

The accused’s lawyer, Faustina Francis, argued for a lower bail, stating that her client had lost his job and was the primary supporter of his parents. She also noted his cooperation with the police during the investigation.

The court set bail at RM3,000 with one surety, and he was ordered to report to the police station monthly.

While in the Magistrate’s court, Jesan’s elder brother, 24-year-old JM Steven, pleaded not guilty to charges of illegal possession of explosives.

The lorry driver was found in possession of “Happy Boom Assorted 138 Shot” and “Happy Boom Red Cracker 88” explosives at the same location at 8.30pm on November 11.

Steven could face up to seven years in prison, a fine of up to RM10,000, or both, under Section 8 of the Explosives Act 1957 if convicted.

Prosecutor Inspector Nurul Farahdiana Md Saad proposed bail of RM8,000, but Francis, who also represented Steven, requested a lower bail, citing her client’s responsibility as the main provider for his wife, one-year-old child and a 14-year-old sibling still in school.

The court set bail at RM3,500 with one surety. Both cases are set for a mention on December 20.

It was reported previously that the fire occurred during a birthday celebration held at the premises which was attended by about 500 guests who were provided with various types of firecrackers and fireworks.

Hilir Perak district police chief assistant commissioner Ahmad Adnan Basri mentioned that the organiser did not have a valid license to burn fireworks and firecrackers at the event.