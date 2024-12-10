Budget 2025: Better internet access, clean water supply in rural Sarawak

KUCHING: Better internet access and clean water supply, especially in the rural areas of Sarawak, are among the priorities that need to be addressed for the people of the Land Below the Wind in Budget 2025.

Civil servant Nurhairuni Taha, 26, said the improvement in internet access will further enhance the quality of education for students in rural areas, considering that the current teaching and learning process requires internet connectivity.

“Internet access, especially in urban areas, has reached a satisfactory level, but the government needs to give more comprehensive and in-depth attention to rural areas,“ said Nurhairuni, who hails from Mukah

“Through good internet access, it can improve the quality of student learning and make it easier for teachers to access information.”

In September, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the MADANI Government is committed to ensuring Malaysians enjoy high-speed 5G Internet.

So far, a total of 7,191 5G sites have been developed nationwide, with 564 sites in Sabah and 551 in Sarawak, while the current coverage level is 81.9 per cent in populated areas.

Meanwhile, private sector employee Mohd Zahid Ahmad Zaki, 26, hopes that Budget 2025 will continue to allocate funds to drive clean water supply projects in the state.

“The increase in the federal government’s budget for the next year’s development aspect is seen as very beneficial for our community because clean water supply is a basic necessity that needs to be met,“ he said.

“From the perspective of clean water and electricity supply, there has been an improvement and it is getting better, so we, the people of Sarawak, definitely want better, especially for the rural and remote areas.”

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will present the Budget 2025, which is the third budget under the Unity Government, on Oct 18 in the Dewan Rakyat.