Budget 2025: ESSCOM hopes focus on strengthening security in ESS Zone

LAHAD DATU: The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCOM) hopes that Budget 2025 will take into account more security empowerment measures in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESS Zone).

ESSCOM Commander Datuk Victor Sanjos said this included the purchase of new assets as well as the construction of security posts at strategic locations to enhance defence in the ESS Zone.

This, he said, will help realise the two main missions of ESSCOM, which is to ensure that there is no second invasion and zero kidnapping for ransom (KFR).

“We haven’t had an incident in four years, but we want to strengthen the defence in the areas,” he told Bernama.

Victor said strengthening security in the ESS Zone will promote well-being and, in turn, boost local socio-economic development.

He said the welfare of ESSCOM members, especially those on the ground, also needs to be given attention.

ESS Zone encompasses 10 districts, namely Kudat, Kota Marudu, Pitas, Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Lahad Datu, Kunak, Semporna and Tawau.