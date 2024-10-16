Budget 2025: MOH focuses on primary healthcare to address chronic diseases

KUALA LUMPUR: Primary healthcare that seeks to promote early screenings, disease prevention, and healthy lifestyles should be emphasised in Budget 2025, among other things, according to Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said this is to ensure a more sustainable healthcare system capable of tackling the rising challenges of chronic diseases.

“I want to shift the approach to real healthcare, not just focusing on treating diseases or sick care. The emphasis should be on prevention and promoting healthcare to reduce the burden of chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, HIV, and cancer.

“I am confident that this budget will see an upward trend, however, it is not the allocations that will determine success or health outcomes, but how the allocations are spent in terms of efficiency, effectiveness, and priorities,” he told Bernama.

According to Dr Dzulkefly, increased prevention will reduce hospital congestion due to the high number of patients requiring further treatment.

He said the Ministry of Health (MOH) is committed to expanding tertiary and secondary facilities at hospitals, among other things; however, the effort will continue to face a crisis due to chronic diseases that are major causes of death, such as heart disease, HIV, cardiovascular events, stroke, and others.

“We cannot overlook the needs of hospitals, but public health is equally important. So, by carrying out early screenings and ensuring that the people remain healthy, we can reduce the number of patients at hospitals,” he said.

He added that although this year’s RM41.2 billion healthcare allocation is already substantial, the ministry hopes that it will not be reduced, particularly for hospital patient care.

“However, the main aspect that needs attention is how allocations are spent more efficiently, prioritising sectors that require them,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, also the Finance Minister, is scheduled to table Budget 2025 this Friday.