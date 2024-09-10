KANGAR: The Department of Irrigation and Drainage (JPS) of Perlis hopes the Federal Government will consider an allocation for the implementation of development projects to tackle flood issues in Perlis under Budget 2025.

Perlis JPS director Amir Budiman Abdullah several hotspots in Kangar and Arau were the most frequently hit, especially after continuous rainfall due to poor drainage systems.

Among the areas in need of attention are Kampung Bakau and Kampung Tok Kandang in Kangar as well as Kampung Titi Besi and Kampung Kubang Gajah in Arau.

He said a special allocation was required to address the issue, including the installation of fixed electrical pumps around Kampung Titi Besi to pump out floodwaters from the area into the river.

“For now, the fixed electrical pumps are only available around Kampung Bakau (in Kangar), even then we need to bring in mobile pumps. Areas around Kampung Titi Besi are also in need of fixed electrical pumps,” he told Bernama.

Elaborating, Amir Budiman said the use of electrical pumps is a quick fix to overcome the flood issue because the flood mitigation method would be very costly as it’s a low-lying area.

He also pointed out the need for a comprehensive approach to solving the drainage problem because it involved the main and third stage drainage system, which also involves other related agencies and private parties.

According to Perlis Social Welfare Department (JKM) director Ku Chik Ku Mat Esa, 681 flood evacuees from 207 families are still sheltering at five temporary relief centres as of noon today.

Ku Chik said the affected villages were Kampung Bakau and Kampung Tok Kandang in Kangar as well as Kampung Kubang Gajah and Kampung Titi Besi in Arau.