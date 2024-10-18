Budget 2025: RM50m for PLKN 3.0, RM25m for Rakan Muda Programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI Government has allocated RM50 million to the Defence Ministry to implement the National Service Training Programme (PLKN) 3.0 as a pilot project with a fresh concept involving school cadet graduates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Royal Malaysia Police and other uniformed agencies would also play a role in ensuring the success of PLKN 3.0 by utilising existing facilities in collaboration with Akademi Kenegaraan Malaysia.

Anwar also announced an allocation of RM25 million for the Rakan Muda Programme, which will continue to serve as a platform for nurturing youth potential and identity.

“In addition, the Step Up Financing Scheme, introduced under the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme, offers government guarantees up to RM5 billion, specifically for young people seeking to buy their first home.

“This scheme provides lower loan repayment options for the first five years,” he said when tabling the MADANI Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

The government, through TalentCorp, has also allocated RM10 million as a matching grant under the Industrial Training Programme for Small and Medium Enterprises (LiKES) to enable companies to offer STEM-focused industrial training to students.

The prime minister also announced that RM20 million would be allocated to the Bumiputera Youth Entrepreneur Programme (TUBE) to further encourage young people to venture into business.