Budget 2025 takes into account proposals from industries, the people

PUTRAJAYA: Budget 2025 will take into account the views and recommendations of various parties, industries, and citizens across all walks of life which had been put forth during the various engagement sessions held nationwide.

Treasury secretary-general Datuk Johan Mahmood Merican said that his team is currently finalising Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s speech as well as the measures that will be announced on Oct 18.

“The Prime Minister will be presenting Budget 2025 this Friday (Oct 18). He has conducted various engagement sessions with stakeholders and we are currently finalising the budget speech,” he said to reporters after the Financial Run 2024 here today, held in conjunction with the National Sports Day.

Also present was the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD) director-general Datuk Anis Rizana Mohd Zainudin.

Johan said that the Prime Minister had conducted engagement sessions at the Finance Ministry, and with various stakeholders from the electric and electronics sector in Kulim, Kedah, as well as those from the oil palm sector in Ipoh last week.

In a Facebook post on Oct 7, Anwar said Budget 2025 will be a continuation of the government’s efforts to ensure that Malaysia achieves the visions of the MADANI Economy.

He said the budget will introduce more structural economic reforms to ensure that the rapid economic growth can be shared equitably with the broader population.

Themed “MADANI Economy, Prosperous Nation, Well-being of the People”, Budget 2025 is the third budget by the MADANI government under Anwar’s leadership and the last under the 12th Malaysia Plan (2021-2025) before transitioning to the 13th Malaysia Plan for the next five-year period.

Meanwhile, the Financial Run 2024, hosted by the RMCD, had attracted more than 2,000 participants.

Anis Rizana said this year’s event featured a garbage collection competition, in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), aimed at encouraging the public to maintain cleanliness.