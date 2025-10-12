Budget 2026 allocation key to improving PPR livability and maintenance

KUALA LUMPUR: The government’s commitment to developing more humane People’s Housing Projects can be realised through maintenance and upgrading allocations announced under Budget 2026.

Universiti Putra Malaysia Faculty of Human Ecology lecturer Prof Dr Ahmad Hariza Hashim lauded the move reflecting continuous government efforts to improve resident comfort and quality of life.

He stated that maintenance works including the replacement of old lifts are crucial as many PPR units are aged and worn down.

“For elderly or disabled residents in high-rise flats, a malfunctioning lift means more than discomfort, it is isolation,” he told Bernama.

He added that government initiatives to strengthen socioeconomic wellbeing through awareness and healthy lifestyle programmes would foster stronger social ties.

“This is the essence of humane housing, an environment that not only provides shelter but nurtures a caring and healthy community,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced an allocation of RM143 million for maintenance of low- and medium-cost strata housing including lift replacements.

INCEIF University Centre of Excellence for Islamic Social Finance director Prof Dr Amir Shaharuddin said the focus on providing safe and comfortable PPR homes was timely.

He stated that the initiative should also include PPRs managed by local authorities.

“The Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s proactive move to allocate RM300 million for building maintenance, wiring systems and road facilities in PPRs is a holistic step,” he said.

This will create a better living environment while addressing recurring housing issues especially in strata developments. – Bernama