Kogopon II water plant on track to resolve Sabah supply issues

PAPAR: The Kogopon II Water Treatment Plant is now 52 percent complete and remains on schedule for completion next year to resolve Sabah’s water supply issues.

Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali acknowledged construction has faced challenges including heavy rain and soil instability.

“Continuous monitoring will be carried out to ensure the project is completed next year, as scheduled,“ he told reporters after launching the Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah machinery for the Limbahau state constituency at Dewan Kampung Ulu Sapat.

Armizan, who is also Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah deputy secretary-general, said the Kogopon II project demonstrates the state government’s commitment to resolving Sabah’s long-standing water supply problems with federal funding support.

He dismissed recent claims that water issues could be fixed within a year as impossible, describing it as a long-standing legacy problem.

Construction on the Kogopon II Water Treatment Plant began in August 2023 as a three-year project costing 365 million ringgit.

The completed plant will double capacity from 40 to 80 million litres per year to significantly improve water supply reliability.

“We worked together to secure the funding for this project through a loan from the Federal Government, which was approved by the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim,“ he said.

The Sabah government is also constructing a second water intake for the Limbahau Emergency Water Supply Scheme in Kampung Kabang.

This additional intake represents a key measure to reduce water supply disruptions throughout the Papar district. – Bernama