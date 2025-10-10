Budget 2026: Anwar strengthens ‘buy Malaysian’ push to boost local innovation and commercialisation

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today unveiled a renewed national push to promote “Buy Malaysian” initiatives, ensuring that local innovation and research are translated into real products that reach consumers and global markets.

When tabling Budget 2026 in Parliament, Anwar said the initiative is meant to make sure that the work of Malaysian researchers and innovators does not remain confined to laboratories but instead becomes commercially viable.

“This is how we ensure that the innovations of our local talents do not end in labs but truly reach the market,” he said.

According to data, public universities have established nearly 450 spin-off companies, but the rate of commercialisation remains low at around five percent.

To bridge this gap, the government is introducing a series of measures to accelerate research commercialisation.

Under the new policy, public university lecturers who founded spin-off companies will be allowed to take one year of research or sabbatical leave to focus fully on turning their research and development (R&D) into market-ready products.

The government has also approved an initial allocation of RM10 million to establish the National Spin-off Company Fund.

Anwar said the initiative will enable 50 lecturers to dedicate themselves to growing their spin-off businesses and attract at least RM30 million in private investment, producing a threefold multiplier effect on the economy.

Highlighting successful examples, the Anwar said Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) has produced a portable dialysis machine and oral cancer treatment, while Universiti Malaya (UM) has introduced fertility treatment innovations and biological therapy for knee osteoarthritis.

To support such breakthroughs, RM12 million will be channelled to selected university hospitals (HPUs) to apply locally developed technologies in targeted patient rehabilitation.

Anwar also announced that over 550 products and services have been certified under the MySTI (Malaysian Science, Technology and Innovation) logo.

“To boost adoption, the government will prioritise MySTI-certified products in public procurement and allow opportunities for commercial testing,” he said.

To encourage sustainability, companies that use locally manufactured green technology products certified with the MyHIJAU Mark will receive a 100 percent Green Investment Tax Allowance for Own Use.

Meanwhile, the government will continue to strengthen the “Buy Malaysian Products” campaign and the Made in Malaysia logo, supported by a RM20 million allocation to increase the visibility of Malaysian goods in both domestic and international markets.

“To further promote homegrown creativity, the government will also organise the Putrajaya Festival of Ideas, providing a national platform to showcase and commercialise research and innovations from local universities for the benefit of the wider community.”

“Through these efforts, we are not only supporting local entrepreneurs and innovators but also building a stronger, self-sustaining economy powered by Malaysian ingenuity,” Anwar said.