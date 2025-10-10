Budget 2026: Govt allocates RM419.2 billion for Budget 2026 - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister and Finance Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today presented Budget 2026 totalling RM419.2 billion.

When tabling the budget in Parliament on Friday evening, Anwar said that of the amount, RM338.2 billion was allocated to operating expenditure (OE), while the balance RM81 billion was allocated to development expenditure (DE).

The budget with the theme Fourth MADANI Budget: People’s Budget is the fourth edition in the MADANI Budget series and the first under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) (2026-2030).

“While maintaining commitment to the FRA (Public Finance and Fiscal Resposibility Act), growth momentum continues to be supported by an expanding fiscal policy,” said Anwar.

“Budget 2026 will collect and optimise national resources including GLIC funds, federal statutory bodies and Minister of Finance Inc (MKD) companies through public expenditure totaling RM470 billion compared to RM452 billion last year.

This includes:

> RM338.2 billion federal OE;

> RM81 billion federal DE;

> RM30 billion GLIC investments;

> RM10 billion public-private investments; and

> RM10.8 billion investments of federal statutory bodies and MKD companies.”

In a tweet on his social media this morning, Anwar said this budget is not just about numbers and expenses but rather it is a direction to ensure that the government continues to help the people without adding to the national debt burden.

In the Fiscal Outlook and Federal Government Revenue Estimates 2026 report released today, the Ministry of Finance said the government has revised the total expenditure for 2025 to RM412.1 billion from the approved allocation of RM421 billion in Budget 2025. - Bernama