Budget 2026 legal aid for 5,000 single mothers to claim child support

KUCHING: The MADANI government’s Budget 2026 initiative to assist 5,000 underprivileged single mothers in claiming child support in court is a crucial step in strengthening the country’s social protection network.

Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri stated that legal aid will be provided through the Kasih Ibu Tunggal (KasihnITa) Programme managed by the Women’s Development Department.

This programme helps single mothers who are unable to pursue child support claims even when the court has ordered their former spouses to provide financial support for their children.

Nancy told reporters after the launch of the Sejahtera MADANI Carnival at the Aminuddin Baki Institute that the government will allocate legal assistance to 5,000 single mothers, including non-Muslims, to help them seek justice in court.

She said the programme began as a pilot project in Sarawak this year, making it the first state to implement this initiative.

Many single mothers, especially those in poverty, face great stress due to the lack of child support. This aid not only alleviates their financial burden but also ensures they receive the justice they deserve.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with certified lawyers through the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK). These lawyers will represent the single mothers in court, ensuring that non-compliant ex-husbands face appropriate legal consequences.

Nancy elaborated that Budget 2026 offers a more comprehensive approach for targeted groups, with the ministry’s allocation rising to RM4.1 billion compared to RM3.9 billion in 2025.

She added that the ministry would focus on the development of the care economy, with expanded training to produce more professional caregivers nationwide.

The ministry has been training officers from the Department of Social Welfare since last year and has already met the target of training 300 certified caregivers.

For next year, the ministry plans to collaborate with Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions to produce more professional caregivers.

Nancy emphasised the growing demand for skilled caregiving professionals, particularly in areas involving the elderly, people with disabilities, and autistic children.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim tabled Budget 2026 yesterday, themed Belanjawan MADANI Keempat: Belanjawan Rakyat.

The RM419.2 billion budget is poised to drive economic growth while ensuring the nation’s wealth is shared equitably among all Malaysians. – Bernama