Aid groups prepare Gaza famine relief during fragile ceasefire

JERUSALEM: International agencies were preparing on Saturday to pour aid into Gaza amid hopes that a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas would allow them to address the famine affecting parts of the territory.

Optimism remained tempered by caution despite the potential opening of access routes.

Aid organisations fear Israel may continue imposing restrictions under US President Donald Trump’s proposed plan.

Displaced father Marwan al-Madhun expressed more immediate concerns about when assistance would actually arrive.

“My children are mainly happy to know that meat and chicken will arrive at last,“ he told AFP in central Gaza as thousands of Palestinians began returning to destroyed northern homes.

The United Nations declared a famine in Gaza on August 22 after experts warned 500,000 people faced catastrophic food shortages.

Israel has consistently accused Hamas of manufacturing the crisis and diverting aid shipments.

The UN Office for Humanitarian Affairs now reports Israel has approved delivery of 170,000 tonnes of aid under a response plan for the truce’s first 60 days.

Doctors Without Borders coordinator Jacob Granger emphasised that basic necessities remain urgently needed throughout Gaza.

Representatives from multiple aid organisations confirmed readiness to increase shipments despite ongoing uncertainties.

World Food Programme director Antoine Renard highlighted access difficulties as the primary challenge currently facing relief efforts.

The WFP has begun discussions with COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry agency handling civilian affairs in Palestinian territories.

Empty WFP trucks were observed leaving Khan Yunis for the Kerem Shalom crossing to load food aid for distribution within Gaza.

The Trump plan envisions returning to the UN-led aid system that operated before Israel sealed Gaza’s borders in January 2025.

Renard noted that ground conditions have significantly changed since the pre-2025 aid system was operational.

Israel’s recent offensive into northern Gaza cities displaced hundreds of thousands of Palestinians into already strained central and southern areas.

The Trump plan promises immediate full aid delivery to Gaza without interference from either party once the agreement takes effect.

Humanitarian sources expressed cautious optimism while noting Israel has yet to provide guidance on security and registration procedures.

A medical agency official described efforts to secure unimpeded truck movement through diplomatic channels.

Most aid for Palestinian civilians has been supplied by the private Gaza Humanitarian Foundation since spring.

The UN Human Rights Office reports approximately 1,000 people have died near GHF distribution sites during its operations.

Several aid officials acknowledged limited involvement in ceasefire planning despite their crucial role in implementation.

Norwegian Refugee Council spokeswoman Shaina Low emphasised humanitarian aid should never become subject to negotiation.

“The fact that it’s tied to a ceasefire deal is problematic, as it should not be used as a bargaining chip,“ she argued. – AFP