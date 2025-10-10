Budget 2026: RM1 billion allocated to expand MADANI initiatives for the people

PETALING JAYA: The government will allocate RM1 billion next year to strengthen the Ikhtiar MADANI Untuk Rakyat (MADANI Initiatives for the People), aimed at empowering local communities and boosting income-generating activities, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Speaking during the tabling of Budget 2026 in Parliament today, Anwar said the initiatives, funded with up to RM100,000 per village committee, allow communities to carry out economic projects determined by their own needs.

“Since 2024, over 9,500 community projects have been implemented under the MADANI initiative.

“In Kampung Sungai Protan, Perak, the village earns RM90,000 a month through a fishing pond project. “Kampung Sungai Gulang-Gulang, Selangor, generates RM25,000 a month from its coconut seedling nursery project.

“In Kampung Hiliran Jejawi, Terengganu, villagers produce coconut milk, grated coconut, and kerisik, earning RM40,000 monthly.

“Meanwhile, Kampung Abi, Perlis, earns RM15,000 per month through its ketupat palas and frozen food business,” Anwar said.

He said the Sejati MADANI programme will be expanded to involve young people in community projects such as vending machine businesses and agriculture ventures, particularly those using fertigation irrigation systems.

He also said that next year, the Kampung Angkat MADANI programme will expand to 500 villages, while the Sekolah Angkat MADANI initiative will increase to 1,500 schools, including participation from the private sector.

The Solar MADANI initiative, which has installed 4,000 solar-powered streetlights in Sabah, will also be expanded nationwide.