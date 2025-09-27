Budget 2026 to align with state economic priorities, says PM

MELAKA: Preparations for Budget 2026 will be aligned with the economic priorities of each state instead of being determined solely at the ministerial level.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that this approach is crucial for ensuring steady economic growth while addressing public needs, particularly the cost of living.

He highlighted Melaka’s specific strengths in tourism and manufacturing as an example of the state-focused strategy during the Budget 2026 Engagement Session for Tourism and Manufacturing Industry Players.

The session in Banda Hilir was also attended by Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh and other senior officials.

Anwar emphasised that public concerns over the cost of living and the gap between different income groups must be taken into account.

He argued that economic strengthening cannot rely on traditional theory alone but must be linked to real needs and sound judgment.

This approach aims to ensure societal development is fair, practical, and does not burden the people.

Approximately 150 representatives from the tourism and manufacturing industries and government agencies participated in the engagement session. – Bernama