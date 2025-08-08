Budget 2026 to be tabled in Parliament on Oct 10 - MOF

KUALA LUMPUR: The government is scheduled to table Budget 2026 in parliament on Oct 10, 2025, said the Ministry of Finance (MOF).

The ministry will be coordinating extensive public and stakeholder engagements to secure inputs, in line with the priorities of the MADANI Economy. “The government is committed to translate the inputs received from these engagements into Budget 2026, especially those that directly support the advancement of the economy, wellbeing of the rakyat and better governance,” MOF said in a pre-budget statement for Budget 2026,

It noted that Budget 2026 will be the fourth in the series of MADANI budgets designed to advance the vision of the MADANI Economy - restoring fiscal resilience, strengthening economic foundations and uplifting the dignity and livelihoods of the people.

As with its predecessors, Budget 2026 will continue to deliver on the three pillars of the MADANI Economy, mainly raising the ceiling of national growth, raising the floor of living standards and driving reform, particularly good governance. It also marks the first budget under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP) 2026–2030 and reaffirms the three pillars of the MADANI Economy.

“Against a global backdrop driven by uncertainties and intensifying competition, Budget 2026 will remain focused on delivering Malaysia’s longer term economic reform agenda, while addressing short term challenges to maintain the momentum of growth and safeguard the resilience of the economy.

“At the same time, efforts will be undertaken to enhance the wellbeing of the people through more targeted and outcome-driven assistance towards improving quality of life,” the ministry said.

It added that next year’s focus will continue building on the three pillars of MADANI Economy while simultaneously laying the groundwork for the first year under the 13MP.

The key focus areas of Budget 2026 will be driving reform and good governance, raising the ceiling of national growth, and raising the floor of people’s living standards.

Budget 2026 will continue to advance the MADANI Economy agenda through a “bottom-up, people centred approach that places the needs of communities at the heart of public policy,” it said.

In formulating Budget 2026, the government will further institutionalise this approach by actively soliciting feedback from the people, businesses and key stakeholders to ensure that national policies are aligned with realities on the ground.

Comments, feedback and proposals on Budget 2026 can be channelled through the Belanjawan 2026 portal at https://belanjawan.mof.gov.my. - Bernama