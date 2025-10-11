Budget 2026 to strengthen Malaysia’s digital ecosystem and innovation

KUALA LUMPUR: Budget 2026 outlines key initiatives that will further strengthen Malaysia’s digital ecosystem and accelerate the transformation into a digitally driven and innovation-led economy.

Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo said the RM53 million allocation for the Malaysia Digital Acceleration Grant will catalyse the growth and adoption of emerging technologies such as blockchain, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

He stated these technologies are central to building an ecosystem that is future-ready and globally competitive.

This initiative will empower more Malaysians and local businesses to embrace innovation and digital solutions, driving productivity and strengthening our national competitiveness.

The government’s continued commitment to AI development is reflected in the RM18.1 million allocation for the National AI Office.

This underscores the office’s expanding role in shaping Malaysia’s AI strategies and policies while fostering collaboration across ministries, government agencies and the private sector.

Equally significant is the RM30 million allocation to strengthen cyber security in the country as this measure is both timely and strategic.

This focuses on enhancing digital trust, which is a cornerstone of the nation’s digital transformation.

The budget also provides RM20 million to further develop the MyGOV Malaysia mobile application, supporting efforts to centralise and digitalise government services.

This initiative will make public services more accessible, efficient, and cost-effective for the rakyat, ensuring that digital transformation brings tangible benefits to all Malaysians.

Gobind also pointed out that the proposal to establish a Sovereign AI Cloud with a RM2 billion investment will lay the foundation for Malaysia’s secure, sovereign AI infrastructure.

The budget also allocates RM5.9 billion for research, development, commercialisation, and innovation activities across ministries.

This demonstrates the government’s focus on driving high-value, knowledge-based growth in the era of rapid technological change.

An additional 50% tax deduction for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises undertaking AI and cybersecurity training courses is a crucial step to help businesses build digital capabilities.

This tax incentive applies to courses accredited by the MyMahir National AI Council for Industry, TalentCorp, and MyDIGITAL.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the Finance Minister, tabled Budget 2026 amounting to RM470 billion on Friday.

The budget, themed “Fourth MADANI Budget: The People’s Budget,” is the first under the 13th Malaysia Plan for 2026 to 2030. – Bernama