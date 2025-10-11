Mbappe and Konate ruled out of France’s World Cup qualifier in Iceland

KYLIAN MBAPPE and Ibrahima Konate have been ruled out of Monday’s 2026 World Cup qualifier in Iceland where France could book their ticket to next year’s tournament.

Already suffering from a small niggle in his right ankle from playing for Real Madrid, Mbappe took two knocks during Friday’s 3-0 World Cup qualifying win over Azerbaijan in Paris.

He opened the scoring but was substituted before the end of the match after being struck by a tackle from Rustam Ahmedzade and taking another knock to the same ankle.

Liverpool defender Konate remained on the bench with a right thigh problem with his place against Iceland now taken by Marseille’s Benjamin Pavard.

Mbappe’s absence adds to the long list of forwards unavailable for October’s World Cup qualifiers, which includes Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Marcus Thuram and Bradley Barcola.

After returning to the Clairefontaine training ground on Friday night, the French team captain spoke with coach Didier Deschamps who acknowledged his absence.

The French federation said in a statement that Mbappe has been released to his club Real Madrid and will not be replaced.

It confirmed hours later that Konate has returned to his club’s availability after joining the team with a slight injury.

Konate underwent treatment and a specific protocol but will not be able to play Monday in Reykjavik according to the federation.

Deschamps said after the French victory that Mbappe has a sore ankle and he took a knock there.

He added that Mbappe preferred to come off because the pain was quite significant.

Adrien Rabiot and the substitute Florian Thauvin were also on the scoresheet as Deschamps’s team remain unbeaten after three games and top of Group D.

Les Bleus will book their passage to the United States, Canada and Mexico next year if they win in Iceland on Monday and Ukraine fail to beat Azerbaijan. – AFP