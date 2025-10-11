England defender Quansah injured, out of Latvia World Cup qualifier

JARELL QUANSAH will miss England’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia due to injury and the defender will return to his club Bayer Leverkusen.

The national team announced this development on Saturday without revealing the specific nature of his injury.

The 22-year-old has returned to the Bundesliga club as a precautionary measure following this setback.

The former Liverpool defender has been a mainstay in Leverkusen’s defence throughout this current season.

He did not participate in England’s 3-0 friendly victory over Wales at Wembley Stadium on Thursday.

England confirmed they do not plan any further squad additions for the upcoming qualifier against Latvia in Riga on Tuesday.

Thomas Tuchel’s side currently lead their World Cup qualifying group with a perfect record from five matches.

Latvia occupy fourth position in the group standings ahead of the crucial qualification match. – Reuters