KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has expressed appreciation to the MADANI government for introducing the BUDI MADANI RON95 (BUDI95) petrol subsidy scheme, which came into effect today.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said the initiative reflects the government’s commitment to bolstering national security preparedness, particularly through integrated support for PDRM and the Malaysian Armed Forces.

“PDRM is confident that this initiative will enhance operational efficiency and strengthen strategic cooperation among security agencies for the people’s well-being and national sovereignty,” he said in a statement today.

About 300,000 military and police personnel are the first to enjoy the BUDI95 subsidy, which allows them to purchase RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre compared with the current rate of RM2.05, following Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s announcement on Sept 22.

Tomorrow, the initiative will be expanded to Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) aid recipients, and to all Malaysians aged 16 and above who hold a MyKad and a valid driving licence, starting Sept 30. - Bernama