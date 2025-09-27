DAP considers Tanjung Aru and interior seats for Sabah state election

KOTA KINABALU: DAP has identified at least two state constituencies in the interior areas that could potentially be contested by its candidates in the upcoming 17th Sabah state election.

Its secretary-general, Anthony Loke, said DAP also intends to contest the Tanjung Aru state seat as part of the party’s strategic plan ahead of the election.

He said this was in line with the party’s target to contest between eight and 10 seats in the state polls.

Loke stated that negotiations are still ongoing with the Pakatan Harapan, Barisan Nasional, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah coalitions.

“We hope to secure more state seats to contest,” he told reporters after officiating the pre-launch of the BAS.MY service at KK Sentral.

Loke emphasised that the party’s intention to contest in the interior was not an experiment but based on its experience and track record.

He noted that DAP had previously contested in the Bingkor state seat during the last state election.

“In our election strategy, we adopt a pragmatic and practical approach,” Loke explained.

The Transport Minister added that the party does not contest many seats or seats where it has no presence or strength.

“We only contest where we have grassroots support and have done the groundwork.”

Loke affirmed that the party is not contesting just to make up the numbers but wants to win the seats it contests.

In the 16th Sabah state election, DAP contested seven state seats and won six, namely Luyang, Likas, Kapayan, Sri Tanjong, Elopura and Tanjong Papat.

However, two of its former assemblymen from Elopura and Sri Tanjong joined Parti Warisan in 2022. – Bernama